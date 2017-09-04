Missing: IMPD seeks help to find 35-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s missing-person detectives are seeking help in locating 35-year-old Richard Brinker.

Officers were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. Monday to the 11200 block of Maze Road to check the welfare of Brinker. He had not been in contact with anyone for over three hours, police said in a news release.

“Officers checking the area were able to locate Richard’s vehicle in Southeastern Park, however, Richard was nowhere to be found,” the release said.

Brinker needs to receive assistance, police said. He has made suicidal threats, police said.

Brinker is described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos all over. There was no known clothing description.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the IMPD’s missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Citizens can also submit information on the mobile P3tips app or at crimetips.org.