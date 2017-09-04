Purdue students collect items for Harvey relief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The water is receding in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, but the need for supplies in affected areas is growing.

A Purdue University doctoral student is asking people to continue the relief effort.

Brandon Allen is no stranger to hurricanes. He lived in Virginia in 2003 during Hurricane Isabel. He said he knows the impact of a storm and wants to help those in the Houston area.

Allen said this is a great opportunity for the country to come together for the greater good.

“This what I really think it means to be an American. A lot of the time we have this conversation about what it is to be an American,” Allen said. “You’re not an American until you start helping other Americans. This is one of those ways to do that.”

Allen said this is the time to “Boiler Up.”

“You’ve got to realize, in some capacity, we are all privileged. It’s not about your privilege, it’s about what you do with it. This a way for us to utilize our privilege of not having to worry about those types of natural disasters,” Allen said.

He is also looking for a semitractor-trailer and driver to deliver donations to Houston. Click here to see a list of needed supplies and the more than 20 drop-off spots on Purdue’s campus.