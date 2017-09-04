Texan-turned-Hoosier helps Houston recover from Harvey

HOUSTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Texan-turned-Hoosier is in Houston cleaning up after Hurricane Harvey. He left from Indianapolis on Friday and has been gutting homes and removing mold from homes.

Eddie Moralez’s brother lost his home in the storm. The good news: His brother is already moving into a new place and, with the help of some Hoosiers, Moralez has now raised more than $1200 dollars for the American Red Cross.

Labor Day wasn’t a day off for Moralez.

“We’re hitting the bed tired. No trouble getting to sleep at night, but we’re going to do the most we can,” Moralez said.

Moralez — a University of Houston graduate — said some people are sleeping in tents in their backyards. But even those folks are helping their neighbors.

“A helping hand has really known no ethnicity, color or religion here. Everybody is really banding together, and it is incredible to see so many diverse people helping.”

Some of that help is coming from 1,000 miles away in the downtown Indianapolis apartment complex where Moralez lives. The staff at Artistry Apartment apartments is collecting food, clothes and toiletries for the American Red Cross.

They’re also promoting Moralez’s Red Cross fundraiser, which has picked up more than $1,200.

“There’s a lot of heartbreak but a lot of pride,” Moralez said.

He’ll be in Houston until Wednesday.