2 teens in custody following Columbus armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Two teenagers are in custody following an armed robbery in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Union Street just before noon on Monday for a report of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, officers learned that the homeowner had found two teenagers, a 16-year-old and 19-year-old Mary Snyder, in his detached garage loading his property into their vehicle.

The homeowner told officers that he did catch the two suspects, but that during the confrontation the 16-year-old brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot the homeowner. Soon after this incident, the suspects fled the scene.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers received a report of the suspects’ vehicle spotted at a residence in the 700 block of California Street. Officers arrived at the residence and successfully located both the 16-year-old and Snyder. In addition to the suspects, officers also located the stolen property, including a 60 inch television.

Snyder was transported to Bartholomew County Jail. She faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and theft of $750 or greater.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Detention Center and faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and theft of $750 or greater.