BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Bloomington police seek help in identifying a man connected to a stolen credit card and fraudulent purchases.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, it is believed the suspect has used the stolen credit to make a number of purchases around Bloomington.

Police have described the suspect as a male with a clover tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-349-3352.