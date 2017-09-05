Department of Corrections escapee arrested

UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Logansport man wanted on a felony escape warrant from Cass County was arrested Tuesday evening in Liberty.

According to Indiana State Police, a tip led authorities to the Liberty Motel on Main Street where they located 59-year-old Vonny Dean Craw.

Craw was arrested and transported to the Union County Jail as he awaits extradition back to Cass County.

Officers found a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Malibu at the motel as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

Craw was serving a 20 year sentence for armed robbery prior to his escape. Since his escape, Craw has been mentioned as a person of interest in armed robberies and car thefts in southern Indiana according to ISP.