Henry Co. crash involving semis sends 2 to hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital following a crash involving two semis in Henry County on I-70.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident happened just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 4 in the area of I-70 westbound near mile marker 129.

Police said a 2007 Freightliner driven by 23-year-old Islomjon Abdurakhmonov was driving westbound in the right lane as he came upon a 2006 Volvo semi driven by 72-year-old Charles Wozniak.

ISP said Wozniak, who was traveling at a slower speed, did have his flashers on at the time. Abdurakhmonov, who spotted the slower moving vehicle, attempted to swerve left in order to miss the semi, but instead hit the truck.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital. Abdurakhmonov sustained a leg injury and Wozniak complained of pain.