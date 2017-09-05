Hundreds evacuated due to Oregon wildfire

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KOIN) —- The Eagle Creek Fire is burning from Crown Point to Larch Mountain on Tuesday morning and has spread to Archer Mountain on the Washington side.

Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes by the still growing 4,800-acre fire that started on Saturday at the height of extreme fire conditions, likely by a firework.

The fire was burning above Multnomah Falls and threatened hundreds of structures. New Level 3 evacuations have been ordered for residents on Archer Mountain Road. Officials closed I-84 in both directions between Troutdale and Cascade Locks.

Evacuation orders:

The 3 levels of evacuations are in place for residents in the Cascade Locks. Level 1 means get ready, Level 2 means get set and Level 3 means go now.

Warrendale – Level 3 GO!

Dodson – Level 3 GO!

Larch Mountain- Level 3 GO!

Latourell- Level 3 GO!

Bridal Veil – Level 3 GO!

East Corbett – Level 3 GO!

Corbett – Level 2 Be Set.

Springdale- Level 2 Be Set.

Evacuation shelter has been established at Mt. Hood Community College at 3691 NE 17th Drive, Gresham OR.

Level 3 evacuations also include all 14 miles of Larch Mountain Road., Haines Road, Alex Barr Road, Thompson Mill Road, Brower Road, Toll Road and Palmer Mill Road.

The Red Cross has a shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds and opened another at the Yoshida Event Center at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Wahclella Falls, Tooth Rock trail head, exit 41 and the Columbia River Highway bike trail are closed to the public.

Officials also closed I-84 in both directions between Troutdale and Cascade Locks. ODOT said westbound traffic will need to get off the highway at exit 62 in Hood River and eastbound traffic at exit 17 in Troutdale. Officials said residents evacuating are allowed to travel on I-84.

Eastbound traffic can take Highway 26 over Mt. Hood or OR 35 and westbound traffic can cross the river and take SR 14 west to I-205.

The Bridge of the Gods is also closed to southbound traffic.

The Hood River School District’s Cascade Locks Elementary and all Corbett School District schools are closed on Tuesday as are all Stevenson-Carson schools.

WHAT TO DO WHEN EVACUATING

Follow the directions of law enforcement personnel

Cover-up to protect against heat and flying embers. Wear long pants and long- sleeved shirt (preferably 100 percent cotton), heavy shoes/boots, cap, dry bandanna for face cover, goggles or glasses

Locate your pets and take them with you

WHAT TO DO IF YOU BECOME TRAPPED

While in your vehicle:

Stay calm

Park your vehicle in an area clear of vegetation

Close all vehicle windows and vents

Cover yourself with wool blanket or jacket

Lie on vehicle floor

Use your cell phone to advise officials—call 911

While on foot:

Stay calm

Go to an area clear of vegetation, a ditch or depression on level ground if possible

Lie face down, cover up your body

Use your cell phone to advise officials—call 911

While in your home:

Stay calm, keep your family together

Call 911 and inform authorities of your location

Fill sinks and tubs with cold water

Keep doors and windows closed, but unlocked

Stay inside your house

