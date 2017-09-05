IMPD launches program to help de-escalate confrontations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are launching new effort to help stop confrontations before they become violent called de-escalation training.

For the first time, Indianapolis police are getting training from an outside agency on ways lower tension at scenes, including with suspects.

The goal is to keep those incidents from becoming violent and to keep police from needing to use potentially deadly force.

IMPD says it will start training 30 officers today.

The goal is to train the entire department throughout next year.