INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Police said the robbery and break-in occurred on May 29 at 5 a.m. at Franklin Township Middle School.

IMPD says a suspect, described as a white male, entered the school and then stole several laptops, iPads, cameras and computer tablets.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.