Indians lead Minor League Baseball in attendance for second straight year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians led Minor League Baseball in attendance for the second consecutive year the team announced Tuesday.

In a release, the Indians said 641,141 fans attended games at Victory Field during the 2017 regular season, with an average attendance of 9,159 fans per game. The Indians have topped MiLB in attendance in three of the past five seasons.

“We’re very grateful the Indianapolis and central Indiana communities continue to support us year in and year out,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians president and general manager. “There are so many wonderful options for entertainment in our city, but there’s something special about a baseball game at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis.”

This season the team added a larger HD video board and a fully digital audio system to Victory Field. According to the team, a suite renovation project is planned for the 2018 season.

The Tribe won the International League West Division this year. The team opens its playoff campaign with a series against the Durham Bulls. Game one of the best-of-five series is in Durham Wednesday.

The first home playoff game is Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Victory Field as the series shifts to Indianapolis for game three. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Indians playoff t-shirt. In addition, the team is offering its Dollar Menu for all playoff games, featuring hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn for $1 each. After Friday’s game, fans can stick around for a fireworks display.

If they are necessary, the Tribe will also host games four and five Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for all games are available online or at the Victory Field Box Office.