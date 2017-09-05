Local female golf pro holds her own against the guys

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Former Hamilton Southeastern High School and Ball State University golf standout Brittany Kelly is still chasing low scores.

With two years on the LPGA’s minor league circuit under her belt, Kelly currently serves as the assistant pro at Woodland Country Club in Carmel.

This year, her playing partners look a bit different. That is because Kelly is just fine teeing it up against anybody.

“The only opportunity for me to play, other then one event in the state of Indiana is to play against all guys,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s PGA membership allows her to take on the top local male teachers across the country. A little credit for shaking the intimidation factor goes to her dad, former Carmel High School girls golf coach Ken Kelly.

“I know I can compete against them,” Brittany Kelly said. “I know I am at least out there to make a new name for myself and I think I am starting to do that now.”

In late August at the Indiana Professional PGA Championship, Kelly was the only female in the field, up against the top PGA professionals in the state. To stand out even a little more, she played her signature neon green Callaway golf balls, painted with a soccer ball color scheme.

Her real statement at the Country Club of Indianapolis came on the scorecard. Kelly tied for second overall, narrowly missing a chance to become the first female to win the event.

“I honestly didn’t even start thinking about the fact that I could try and qualify until my last couple holes of the entire event,” Kelly said. “But, I was just out there playing golf.”

Because Kelly only played 85 percent of the yardage the men did, she isn’t eligible for one of the 20 exemptions on the line for the 2018 PGA Championship at the final qualifier in California next June.

But, that doesn’t mean Kelly’s chances of chasing down her LPGA dreams are done. On Labor Day, Kelly shot a 74 at the LPGA IWIT qualifier at The Brickyard Crossing, finishing three shots back of the final exemption spot.

“Just to get a chance to play against the best in the world would be awesome,” Kelly said. I going to keep going for it.”

Listen to Brittany Kelly. Don’t back down.