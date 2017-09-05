Man arrested following alleged battery against Bartholomew County officials

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody and faces multiple charges following an incident with authorities over the weekend.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on September 2 when officials responded to a call of an unruly male subject.

Upon arrival, officials observed 22-year-old Seth Hodson in a physical altercation with another person. Hodson then became aggressive with officers when the tried to intervene.

Hodson was arrested and faces preliminary charges of battery on a public safety officer, battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

The officials that intervened in the incident were not injured.