Family, deputies locate man reported missing from Cicero

UPDATE

David W. Lawson has been found, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

PREVIOUS

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — Family members and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help to find a missing man from Cicero.

According to family members, David W. Lawson was last seen about 6 p.m. Monday near Mill Creek Road and 236th Street, about a mile west of the Hamilton County town.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, “Lawson is not believed to be in danger but it is unusual for him to be out of contact with family for an extended period and his family is concerned for his welfare.”

He is described as 5-feet-8 and 213 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and may be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. The Facebook post did not have Lawson’s age.

Anyone with information on Lawson is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 317-773-1282.