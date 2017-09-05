New York Times rejects claim its list favors liberal books

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is disputing a conservative publisher’s claim it favors liberal books for its best-sellers list.

Regnery Publishing said Monday it will no longer recognize the Times’ accounting of book sales, meaning its writers can no longer claim to be “New York Times best-selling authors.” That’s a big deal in the book business.

But the Times notes conservative authors have routinely ranked high and in great numbers on its best-sellers list.

A Times spokesman says the political views of authors have no bearing on its rankings and the notion it would manipulate its lists to exclude books for political reasons “is simply ludicrous.”

The newspaper is a frequent target of conservatives and Republicans, including President Donald Trump.