New York Times rejects claim its list favors liberal books

Associated Press Published:
New York Times
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo, people walk by The New York Times headquarters, in New York. On Wednesday, May 31, 2017, The New York Times announced it is ditching its “public editor” position that was started in 2003 after the Jayson Blair plagiarism scandal to improve its credibility with readers. The paper will start a “reader center” to interact with readers. It is also launching another round of newsroom buyouts. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is disputing a conservative publisher’s claim it favors liberal books for its best-sellers list.

Regnery Publishing said Monday it will no longer recognize the Times’ accounting of book sales, meaning its writers can no longer claim to be “New York Times best-selling authors.” That’s a big deal in the book business.

But the Times notes conservative authors have routinely ranked high and in great numbers on its best-sellers list.

A Times spokesman says the political views of authors have no bearing on its rankings and the notion it would manipulate its lists to exclude books for political reasons “is simply ludicrous.”

The newspaper is a frequent target of conservatives and Republicans, including President Donald Trump.