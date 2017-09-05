Officials: Putnamville correctional officer smuggled drugs into prison

GRENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A correctional officer faces charges after he admitted to bringing contraband inside a prison.

An investigation began into the activity of Putnamville Correctional Facility Officer Justin Ray Johnson after authorities were tipped on his behavior.

After being brought in for questioning, Johnson admitted to trafficking illegal narcotics into the facility on multiple occasions.

He was later transported to the Putnam County Jail on a preliminary felony charge of trafficking with an inmate.