Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are seek assistance in locating 77-year old Frank Binford.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 235 pounds with dark, grey hair and brown eyes.

Binford was last seen at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Bloomington and is believed to be in danger. He was last seen driving a tan 2003 Lexus S43 with license plates WNJ186.

Binford may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781.