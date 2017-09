(WISH) — Get ready, pumpkin spice latte fans, a sweet treat is making its return.

Starbucks will begin selling the popular pumpkin spice latte on Tuesday, just in time for the fall.

Some Starbucks went rogue and began selling the treat earlier than expected.

The company said 200 millions pumpkin spice lattes have been sold in its first ten years of existence.

