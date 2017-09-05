Sun King prepares you for its CANvitational with this dish and drink

Pace yourself, craft beer lovers! It’s almost time for you to stroll the streets of the Midwest’s largest canned craft beer festival, the 5th Annual Sun King CANvitational, returning to downtown Indianapolis Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chef Steven Unrue and Dave Colt of Sun King Brewing tell us more:

Located on the west block of Georgia Street, known for Super Bowl XLVI festivities and the famed Pan Am Plaza, this year’s CANvitational will showcase more than 65 craft breweries from across America that can their beers.

Award-winning breweries will offer samples of craft beer, and patrons can enjoy local food trucks and music, all in an urban downtown atmosphere.

100% of the event proceeds will benefit central Indiana not-for-profits.

Saturday, September 9 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and available at both Sun King locations (135 N. College Ave., downtown Indianapolis, or 7848 E. 96th, Fishers) or at canvitational.com. A sampling glass and event tasting notebook will be provided to each ticket holder.

Shrimp and Beer Grits Double 00 Session Servings: 4 / Active Prep Time: 20 / Total Time: Ingredients Directions For the Grits: For the Grits: 1 (12-oz.) Can 00 session Bring 1 (12-oz.) can of 00 Session and 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits and 1 1/4 tsp. salt. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes or until thickened. Add 1 1/2 cups shredded white cheddar, whisking until cheese melts. 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits, toasted For the Shrimp: 1 1/4 teaspoons salt In a large skillet slowly cook bacon unitl crisp, set bacon aside on a paper towel lined plate and reserve 2 tblspns of the bacon fat. Add worcestershire, lemon juice, black peppers, Creole seasoning, and garlic and cook over moderately high heat until a slight simmer appears. Add shrimp and cook until spightly pink, about 1 minute on each side. Reduce heat to moderate and stir in butter, a few cubes at a time, stirring constantly and adding more only when butter is melted. Remove skillet from heat. Place shrimp in a bowl and pour sauce over top, adding bacon last. \ Serve with French bread for dipping. 1 1/2 cups shredded white cheddar For the Shrimp: 16 jumbo shrimp, with heads and unpeeled 4 oz Smoking Goose Jowl bacon, diced 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons) 2 teaspoons ground black pepper 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cubed French bread as accompaniment

Hucklesaurus Rex College Avenue Servings: 2 / Active Prep Time: 5 min / Total Time: 5 min Ingredients Directions 8 oz College Avenue Add gin, huckleberry syrup, and lemon juice to a boston shaker with ice. Stir 10-12 times to chill, strain into a collins glass and add College Avenue. Garnish with lemon peel. 2 oz gin 1.5 oz huckleberry syrup (can substitute blackberry) 1/4 oz lemon juice lemon peel for garnish

To learn more, visit www.canvitational.com.