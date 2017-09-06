1 shot in Brownsburg; police identify, searching for suspect

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Brownsburg Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Alpha Avenue.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, 34-year-old Ken Bolin shot Tiffany Bolin, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Bolin was transported to Methodist Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

There were two children, a 13-year-old and a 6-year-old, inside the residence at the time of the shooting. It is believed that one of the children made the call to 911.

The children are safe

Police are currently searching for Ken Bolin, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.