A look at the new WISH-TV lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s your reminder. 24-Hour News 8 will be all local, all morning next week.

Beginning September 11, Hoosiers can expect some shakeups coming to their WISH-TV weekday and weekend scheduling. The change was announced in June.

WISH-TV will now provide central Indiana viewers more total hours of news coverage than any station in the market.

Monday through Friday 24-Hour News 8’s “Daybreak” will still begin at 4 a.m. Daybreak will run up until 10 a.m., followed by Indy Style at 10 a.m.. Indy Style is the market’s only live one-hour, daily morning lifestyle show.

24-Hour News Midday will then air afterward at 11 a.m.

Rachel Ray will now begin airing at noon, followed by Richard Irvine at 1 p.m. and Wendy Williams at 2 p.m.

On weekends, viewers can expect a big shakeup as well.

With football right around the corner, “Countdown to Kickoff” will resume at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays. If you’re a fan of the outdoors, you’ll love the additions of “The Outdoorsman” and “Outdoor America” that will air right after CTK.

Daybreak on Saturday and Sunday will still air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.