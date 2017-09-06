Art show to raise money for scholarship program

It’s a tough topic, but for Gerrit Verplank, Owner of Firefly Tattoo and brother of Dina Verplank, he knows it’s an important one.

Today on Indy Style, we learn the heartbreaking story of Dina, who once co-owned Firefly Tattoo with Gerrit, and who in October 2014, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dina passed away in March of 2017.

Here’s more about Dina, her love for art, and how a scholarship in her name at Herron School of Art, is helping keep her memory, alive.

About:

-Goal is to raise $25K, which would put in place a 1,000 annual scholarship in her name indefinitely

-Selling her prints, and one original piece of art

-Silent auction with donated items, such as tickets to the children’s museum and git cards for tattoo sessions

-Sponsors are by Transport Packaging Solutions and Firefly Tattoo

-Sunday Sept 10th from 2-6 pm

-All the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund

-You can find information on Firefly Tattoo’s website: www.fireflytattoo.com