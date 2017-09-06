Author John Green reads first chapter of new book; book hits shelves Oct. 10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis author John Green has a new book coming out, set to hit bookstore shelves in just a matter of weeks.

In order to whet the appetite of readers, Green turned to his Youtube page and posted a video of him reading the first chapter of Turtles All the Way Down.

Additionally, Indianapolis plays a role in Green’s new book, as its set in the Circle City.

Turtles All the Way Down is scheduled for an Oct. 10 release.

Green’s previous books include such titles as Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars, Looking for Alaska and An Abundance of Katherines.

For more on Turtles All the Way Down, click here.