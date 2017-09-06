CFO of Indiana AG’s office to fill Indiana Senate seat of retiring Luke Kenley

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Victoria Spartz has been chosen to replace state Sen. Luke Kenley.

That’s according to a statement from Republican Party State Chairman Kyle Hupfer.

“I am confident that Senator-elect Victoria Spartz will hit the ground running and quickly become a valued asset in the State Senate as we continue to provide leadership and results for every Hoosier taxpayer and family,” he said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

Spartz was vice-chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, according to the Hamilton County Reporter, a news-gathering partner with WISH-TV. She is a mother of two, lives in Noblesville, is a certified public accountant and works at the chief financial officer of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. She also is an adjunct professor at IU Kelley School of Business-Indianapolis.

Kenley will retire Sept. 30 after serving in the state Senate since 1992.