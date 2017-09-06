Chefs prepare French-inspired cuisine for French Market Festival

Meet Chef Sam and Anthony. Together, they’re “on a mission.” A mission for Wheeler Mission, that is. All with the incredible taste of French-inspired cuisine.

In our kitchen today, learn about the 27th Annual French Market Festival coming up on Saturday, Sept. 9. and how the event is helping give back to people who need it most:

The 27th annual French Market Festival is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 9. Chef Sam is one of a number of chefs helping to prepare French-inspired cuisine for the festival and has been part of the event for a number of years.

Shrimp bisque is among the menu items being served at French Market, other French-inspired items include: Escargo en Croute, Moules (Mussels), Seafood crepes, quiche, Boeuf Bourguignon and crawfish etouffee

There are even French-inspired items that will appeal to the picky eaters in your family, like pomme frites (French Fries) and Tarte Flambe Gratinee (pizza) – French Market is a family-friendly event – including a children’s area and games.

If you’d rather skip the hassle of making this dish on your own, come out Saturday, September 9 to French Market at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Chruch in Meridan Kessler (4217 Central Avenue). The event kicks-off at noon and runs until 10:30 pm.

In addition to great food, you can also enjoy work from local artisans, live music from bands like Toy Factory and a beer and wine garden.

The event is free.

Shrimp Bisque Recipe

Yield: 4 qt.

Clarified butter 3 fl. Oz.

Celery, carrots, onions small dice 1 lb.

Shrimp shells and/or lobster or crayfish shellfish 2 lb.

Garlic cloves, chopped 2

Tomato paste 2 Oz.

Brandy 4 fl. Oz.

White wine 12 fl. Oz.

Fish Veloute 4 qt.

Sachet:

Bay leaf 1

Dried thyme ½ tsp.

Peppercorns, crushed ½ tsp.

Parsley stems 8

Heavy cream, hot 1 pt.

Salt and white pepper TT

Cayenne pepper TT

Dry or cream sherry wine (optional) 4 fl. Oz.

Shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 lb.

Fresh basil, chiffonade (As needed for garnish)

Caramelize celery, carrots, and onions. Add the garlic and tomato paste and sauté lightly. Add the brandy and flambé Add the wine. Deglaze and reduce the liquid by half Add the veloute and sachet and simmer for approximately 1 hour, skimming occasionally Strain, discarding the sachet and reserving the liquid and solids. Puree the solids and return them to the liquid. Return to the simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Strain the bisque and through a fine chinois or china cap lined with cheesecloth. Return the bisque to a simmer and add the cream. Season to taste with salt, white pepper, and cayenne pepper. Add sherry if using. Cook the shrimp and slice or dice them as desired. Garnish each portion of soup with cooked shrimp and the basil chiffonade

To learn more, visit:

http://sjoa.org/frenchmarket

http://facebook.com/sjoafrenchmarket