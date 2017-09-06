Colts aim to keep Sunday simple for Tolzien

INDIANAPOLIS,Ind. (WISH) —Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien is about as mellow as they make ’em in the NFL.

This weekend, don’t bother yelling out about his 0-2-1 career record as a starter. The only thing Tolzien is listening to on Sunday before Week 1 kicks off in Los Angeles against the Rams is a little Jimmy Buffet.

“It’s not out of the question (laughs),” Tolzein said. “But you try to treat it like every other game. I try not to make it too much different than all the others. That’s why you prepare every week as if you’re playing just so when times like these come, it’s not too different”

The laid back approach is the plan this week at quarterback. The instructions from Coach Pagano appear to be simple.

“Hand the ball off, throw it to the right guy, put it in good spots, accuracy,” Pagano said. “It’s not his (Tolzien) first rodeo.”

Based on the results this preseason, the Colts offense likely isn’t going to be sexy under Scott Tolzien.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t be smart. Coach Pagano reiterated Wednesday that he just wants Tolzien to manage the game. The big question then becomes, can his defense essentially play error free against the Rams?

“We need to out and get a win and come back home and reevaluate,” Colts safety Matthias Farley said. “LA is the focus and it has been the focus for a while and everyone’s excited about the opportunity.”

The defense knows they need to protect their underdog at quarterback. Tolzien was under recruited out of high school before sitting on the bench for three seasons before becoming the starter at the University of Wisconsin. He’s done plenty of waiting in the NFL too, behind the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck.

Finally, at 30-years-old, it looks like he has had the ample time to get a decent shot to perform on Sunday

“It’s just been a whirlwind offseason, but I’m appreciative of the opportunity and I’ll make the most of it because these chances only come along so many times,” Tolzien said.

We’ll see if Tolzien can make some noise.