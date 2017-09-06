Delta to offer direct flights from IND to Paris

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time, an Indiana airport will have direct flights to Europe.

Delta said it will offer direct flights from Indianapolis to Paris beginning next year.

The state is hoping this flight will bring in $50 million a year from tourism and possible businesses setting up base in the Hoosier State.

“It really is mission critical in selecting domestic markets in which to grow,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

State leaders said nonstop air service is crucial for businesses picking headquarters and areas for job creation.

“If you build it, they will come, if they can get there,” said Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma, a Republican from Indianapolis who was putting his twist on the famous “Field of Dreams” line.

The state is betting big, investing potentially millions to make this flight possible. It’s part of Holcomb’s push to bring international flights from Europe to Indiana.

This new flight is part of the $10 million Holcomb budgeted to improve air service development. At least $5 million of that is expected to be used as incentives for Delta to get more passengers flying.

It is a big investment in a Paris-Indianapolis connection, but state leaders said they hope this is just the beginning for Indiana airports.

“We’re looking at Fort Wayne, Evansville, our regional airports. It’s equally important when businesses are looking to invest and grow their market share they go where folks are investing in themselves,” Holcomb said. “And that’s what we’re doing here.”

The first flight will leave from Indianapolis for Paris on May 24, just a couple days before the Indianapolis 500. So naturally, the first flight is Delta 500 that will be starting its engines.

The flight would leave Indianapolis at 6:20 p.m. and arrive in Paris just before 9 a.m. the next day.

The return flight will leave at 1:15 p.m. and land just after 4:30 p.m.

The flight will be available year-round. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 23.