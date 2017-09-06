Fire crews battle fire at rural Whiteland home

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in rural Johnson County on Wednesday night.

Whiteland Fire Department was first called to the fire at 7:43 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Graham Road, according to county dispatchers. The house, located east of Whiteland, is listed online as Rush Graphics Inc., a graphic design business. Online data shows the house is 3,476 square feet.

Multiple departments were called to help deliver water to the rural area, which has no fire hydrants.

No injuries were initially reported, although fire crews continued to battle the blaze at 10 p.m.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

A WISH-TV crew at the scene will provide updates as they become available.