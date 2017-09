FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

According to according to the Franklin Police Department, officers were sent to the El Pueblo Restaurant located in the North Wood Plaza Shopping Center on Sept. 1.

Police say a white male subject stole both a wallet and food and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.