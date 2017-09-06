Free services offered for veterans today

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — The Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation of Indiana is hosting the Veteran Stand Down event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday.

The event is taking place at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 3912 W. Minnesota St. Veterans with a Veterans Administration cards or Defense Department Form 214 can enjoy free services such as haircuts, clothing and dental, eye and health screenings. Lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A.

Representatives will also be available to talk to veterans about available opportunities and resources.

Transportation will be provided at these Indianapolis locations:

HVAF of Indiana’s headquarters, 964 N. Pennsylvania St.

Lincoln Apartments, 530 N Holmes Ave.

Volunteers of America, 611 N. Capitol Ave.

Wheeler Mission, 245 N. Delaware St.