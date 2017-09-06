Indiana RNC committeewoman Marsha Coats stepping down

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marsha Coats, the wife of former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, is stepping down as the state’s committeewoman on the Republican National Committee.

The Indiana Republican Party said Wednesday that the state’s next national committeewoman will be chosen in the “coming months.”

The Indiana GOP did not say when Coats’ resignation was effective, or her reason for stepping down. She has served in the role since 2013, after former Gov. Mike Pence nominated her.

Coats has been involved in Indiana politics since at least 1980, when her husband was elected to Congress. Dan Coats currently serves as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.

Marsha Coats’ counterpart, National Committeeman John Hammond III, continues to serve on the RNC.