Irma postpones Indy Eleven game at Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven will have to wait a bit longer to play Jacksonville Armada FC.

Hurricane Irma was changing sports schedules across Florida this week as the state prepares for Hurricane Irma.

The Indy Eleven away match set for Saturday will be moved to 8 p.m. Sept. 27, the Eleven said in a news release.

“In addition, matchups between the San Francisco Deltas and Miami FC, as well as a weekend encounter between Puerto Rico and the New York Cosmos, have also been postponed with rescheduled dates not yet confirmed,” the release said.