ISTEP-Plus results rise slightly for Grade 10, stable for grades 3-8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grade 10 performance statewide rose slightly in 2016-17 on the ISTEP-Plus mathematics and English tests, according to state education officials who released scores Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Education also said in a news release that statewide performance remained stable on math and English tests for grades 3-8 in 2016-17.

Math and English results are on the Department of Education website in Excel documents.

Statewide results for grades 3-8 shows 65.2 percent passed on both the math and English tests in 2016-17, down from 66.1 percent in 2015-16. By percentage, Brownsburg Schools ranked first with 83.1 percent of its 3,904 test-takers passing the English and math ISTEP-Plus. Paramount School of Excellence, a charter school at 3020 Nowland Ave., ranked second with 81.4 percent of its 393 test-takers passing the English and math ISTEP-Plus. Rounding out the top 5 were Carmel Clay, West Lafayette and Zionsville.

Statewide results for Grade 10 shows 60.7 percent passed on both the math and English tests in the past school year, up from 59 percent in the 2015-16 school year. By percentage, Signature School, a charter school in Evansville, ranked first with 84.3 percent of its 89 test-takers passing both the math and English ISTEP-Plus. Carmel Clay ranked second with 68.3 percent of its 1,249 test-takers passing both the math and English ISTEP-Plus. Rounding out the top 5 were West Lafayette, South Gibson based in Fort Branch, and North Spencer based in Lincoln City.

“ISTEP+ assesses more rigorous Indiana Academic Standards adopted in 2014 for English Language Arts and Mathematics,” the release said. “Altogether, ISTEP+ assesses English Language Arts, Mathematics in grades 3-8 and 10, Science in grades 4, 6 and 10, and Social Studies in grades 5 and 7. Current proficiency levels were established based on feedback from educators following the 2015 and 2016 test administrations.”

Indiana schools will continue with ISTEP-Plus testing for the 2017-18 school year. In the 2018-19 school year, the state will change to the ILEARN test.

“ILEARN assesses the same Indiana Academic Standards as ISTEP+, but leverages computer adaptive testing to better inform educators about students’ strengths and weaknesses,” the release said. “Recruitment of educators to contribute to the development of the ILEARN assessment begins in September.”