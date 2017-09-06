Man sentenced to 34 years for coering teens to send explicit images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 34 years in prison after enticing two teenage girls to produce and send him sexually explicit images, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jefferson Darin Smith, 37, used a website for artists and art enthusiasts to talk to a 14-year-old from South Dakota and a 15-year old from California, said a release from U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. Smith claimed to be a professional photographer and tried to get both girls to send him nude or sexually explicit images of themselves. Smith told the 14-year-old he would come to her town and “cuddle the heck out of her.” Smith told the 15-year-old that he loved her, she was beautiful and that she was his girlfriend.

The 14-year-old’s parents told Smith they were going to notify the police before any images were sent. Smith received photos of the 15-year-old girl, but their communication ended after two months when the child’s parents discovered the images and notified police, the release said.

“While the Internet offers children the chance to advance and explore their talents, sadly, it also offers predators a hunting ground, where they will exploit the innocence and trust of these same children. When adults make the decision to manipulate, abuse and sexually exploit children online, they should know this: we will investigate you, prosecute you, convict you and send you to federal prison for a very long time.” Minkler said in the release.

This is not Smith’s first time using the website to entice children, authorities said. In 2012, Smith pleaded guilty to criminal attempted sexual assault of a child in Colorado after attempting to have sexual contact with a 14-year-old that he met on the website. Smith started conversations with the two other victims less than a year after completing probation on the Colorado case.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to Assistant U.S> Attorney Kristina Korobov, Smith must serve 15 years of supervised release following his prison term.