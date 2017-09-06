New restaurants opening around Indy

What’s in, what’s out, what’s old, what’s new?! Eat Drink Indy’s breaks it all down for us:

From the Cunningham Restaurant Group, Provision is set to open Sept. 12 in the Ironworks building at Keystone Avenue and 86th Street.

From St. Elmo and Harry & Izzy’s, Burger Study, an Ivy League-themed gourmet burger restaurant, will open Sept. 25 on Georgia Street.

It’s a chain, yes, but people get very excited about Portillo’s, which is set to open in Fishers Sept. 26.

Also, Ramen will be offered during lunch hours at Ukiyo when it opens late this year. You can follow Moonrabbit Ramen on Instagram for previews.

Cobblestone in Zionsville got a new look with a recent remodeling, and it also has a new chef, Jeremiah Clark, formerly of Mesh — and earlier at Plum’s Upper Room in Zionsville. (He also has experience at the famed French Laundry in California, where he worked as an intern.)

BARcelona Tapas has announced that it has closed, effective Sept. 3. It opened downtown on Delaware Street in 2007.

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.