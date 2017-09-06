Overall results on Indiana’s ISTEP exam set for release

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana education officials are set to release overall results from the ISTEP standardized exams given last spring to nearly 500,000 students.

The passing rates on the ISTEP exams are on the agenda for discussion during Wednesday’s meeting of the State Board of Education.

Student scores dropped for the 2016 tests, with 51.6 percent of students in grades 3-8 passing both the English and math sections. That passing rate was down nearly two percentage points from the spring 2015 exams.

Indiana students are to be taking the ISTEP exam for the final time next spring as the state is switching to a new test named ILEARN for the 2019 exams. Details on the new test are still being worked out. Some critics worry it won’t be much different than ISTEP.