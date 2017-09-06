Pipe bombs found after explosion at Indiana post office

EAST CHICAGO (WISH) — A poster worker was injured in an explosion at the city’s post office, the fire chief told The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Fire Chief Anthony Serna said a call of a possible explosion came at 5:59 p.m. The post office usually closes at 6 p.m.

A fire official at the scene told The Times that they have found what they believe to be two pipe bombs and that at least one person, a poster worker, was injured. The official also stated that members from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were en route.