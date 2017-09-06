Police: Man found with several drugs on person after peeking into vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after police found him possession of drug paraphernalia.

It happened Tuesday in the 3900 block of 25th Street in Columbus when officials were responding to a call of a suspicious person looking into vehicles.

Upon arrival, police found 23-year-old Dillon Lane with a marijuana cigarette behind his ear.

After he was taken into custody, officers located several syringes and pills inside of his pants pockets.

Lane faces preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug injection device and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.