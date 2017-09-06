Recognizing initial signs in domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Domestic Violence Network in Indianapolis, you are likely to know someone who has been victim of domestic violence.

Statistics show that one in three women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence at some point.

Mary-Margaret Sweeney stopped by our studios Wednesday to share more details.

Domestic violence can be:

Domestic violence occurs when one partner in an intimate relationship uses power to gain control over the other partner. It can be:

Physical, sexual, emotional, financial and/or spiritual

There are many ways abusers gain control over their victims:

Intimidation

Using coercion and threats

Isolation

Using children

Using economic or emotional abuse

Minimizing, blaming and/or denying their concerns of their partner

Isolation

Jealousy

Warning Signs someone you know is being abused:

Seem afraid or anxious to please partner.

Go along with everything their partner says and does.

Check in often with their partner to report where they are and what they are doing.

Receive frequent, harassing phone calls from their partner.

Talk about their partner’s temper, jealousy, or possessiveness.

Signs of Physical Abuse:

Unexplained injuries

Dress in clothing to hide scars or bruises (long sleeves in summer or sunglasses indoors)

Missing work or other important events without explanation