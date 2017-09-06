Residents, city join forces to clean up illegal dumping sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a tour. Not just any tour, but make a pit stop in Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood.

At one time, illegal dumpers targeted the northeast side community. Residents would lead grassroots efforts to clean it up, but the dumpers would come right back.

Recently, Mayor Joe Hogsett started an effort to tackle illegal dumping one neighborhood at a time. The effort is part of Hogsett’s vision for monthly sweeps in neighborhoods that have been victimized by illegal dumping.

“If you have a home in the community you should make sure the community stays clean,” said Amy Harwell with One Voice Martindale Brightwood Neighborhood Association.

Harwell adds she has noticed a difference since Mayor Hogsett has started to clean up the neighborhood.

“This is what I like about this administration, they don’t just talk, they do,” said Harwell.

24-Hour News 8 toured the neighborhood and discovered that sites used for illegal dumping were cleared.

The city has started an app called Sefless.ly. The app pairs residents together with others to clean up neighborhoods.

Harwell says the efforts are working.