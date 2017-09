Are you afraid of clowns? Well, so is Tracy! If you’re not, keep reading!!

Experience the fright and celebration of Horrorhound Weekend’s 10th Anniversary in Indianapolis, as Scarlet Lane and HorrorHound collaborate on the official beer of horror, HorrorHound Ale. This year’s beer is a Honey Session Ale!

Eilise Lane, Head Brewer & CEO, Scarlet Lane Brewery, tells us more.

HorrorHound Weekend

September 8-10, Indianapolis Conference Center at the Indianapolis Marriott East

To learn more, visit:

www.scarletlanebrew.com

www.horrorhoundweekend.com