Seven arrested in Lafayette drug bust

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple arrests have been made after a narcotics investigation in Lafayette successfully turned up illicit drugs.

On Sept. 5th, Lafayette police investigated a home in the 900 block of North 8th Street in response to multiple complaints from the community.

A search warrant was obtained resulting in the seizure of 11.76 grams of methamphetamine, 2.71 grams of cocaine, and a handgun.

A total of seven arrests were made.

Forty-eight-year-old Brian Phillips and forty-four-year-old Rhonda Head were arrested for possession and dealing of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Twenty-six-year-old Adam Martin was arrested for possession and dealing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and visiting a common nuisance.

Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Wooten was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Cunningham and twenty-one-year-old Dakota Thompson were both arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Thirty-five-year-old Zachary Ireland was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of cocaine.

The Lafayette Police Department asks that anyone with any further information about this investigation please contact the Lafayette Police Department or call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78 Crime.