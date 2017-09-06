The products you need for your tailgate parties

Who doesn’t love a great tailgate party? Lifestyle Expert Julee Ireland says tailgate parties are all about the experience, and showing your team spirit so when it comes to throwing the perfect tailgate party its all about being original. Here are some of her favorite tailgate party tips to throw a memorable and fun tailgate party:

Expert Portable Grill

You can’t have a tailgate party without a grill, and most grills are large, dirty, and hard to handle. I know I personally want whatever is easiest and less mess when it comes to cleaning up after the party. I went on the hunt for the perfect grill and found a small, lightweight portable grill at Walmart that I love. It comes in four eye-popping colors: blue, red, orange, and lime, and the best part is its price tag at $13.97. I also found a natural solution to lighting your charcoal safely without having to use lighter fluid, which is dangerous. It’s called “Insta Fire Charcoal Starter,” and all you do is set the bag on top of the charcoal and light it. No morel lighter fluid – it’s never been easier to get grillin!

Price $13.97 & $3.42 for a three pack

Available online and in stores

www.walmart.com

Inflatable Bar/Buffet

It’s not a tailgate party without great food and beverages. Traditional coolers are heavy and cumbersome but have no fear. I found the perfect bar/buffet that’s lightweight and portable. The “Inflatable Bar and Buffet” from Kitchen imagination! It’s the perfect size and the perfect fit to put across your truck tailgate or to set on top of a table. It also works great for any indoor or outdoor party so it’s multi-use. Available at Amazon.com and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Price $9.99

Available for purchase in stores and online

www.amazon.com

The Great Plate

I always try to use serving items that I can recycle and reuse. That’s why I love the “Great Plate!” It’s not your traditional paper plate that ends up in a landfill. It has a cup, can, and bottle holder in the center and a plate for your food surrounding it. It makes tailgating easy and creates a fun conversation piece at the same time. The best part is that you can reuse them for your next tailgate party!

Price $1.99

Bed Bath and Beyond

Available for purchase in stores or online

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

Pouch Couch

A seasoned tailgater knows you have to have a comfy chair. Well what could be better than a comfy couch? Yes, the inflatable “Pouch Couch” allows you to lounge anywhere in comfort especially at your next tailgate party. No pumps or batteries and it holds up to 500 lbs. The As Seen on TV Pouch couch is available at stores such as wallmart and online at asseenontvwebstore.com

Price $19.99

Available for purchase in stores and online

www.asseenontvwebstore.com

PackIt

PackIt are the coolest coolers on the market – literally! The freeze gel is right inside the lining of the bag – no ice pack needed. The bags fold up super small and you leave PackIt stored in the freezer. Pull it out and the walls are completely frozen to keep your food cold for up to 10 hours! Now you keep your tailgate food, water, soft drinks, wine, beer, and condiments chilled until they are ready to serve!

Prices start at $15.99

Available online and in stores at Packit, Target, Amazon and more!

www.packit.com

