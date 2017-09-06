Tipton Pork Festival to feature music, food, beer, wine

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — The 49th annual Tipton Pork Festival will take place Sept. 7-9 in downtown Tipton.

The festival features a beer and wine garden, artwork, music, a car show and other events. The big attraction is the pork chop tent, featuring pork chops and pork burgers. The pork chop tent opens at 11 a.m. all three days.

On Friday and Saturday mornings, Tipton Elks Lodge 1012 will serve biscuits and gravy with sauce, hash browns and more on the south side of the Courthosue Square.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

For a list of events and times, visit tiptoncountyporkfestival.com.