Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 8-10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the top eight things going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend.

Oktoberfest

Head down to German Park at 8602 S. Meridian St. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday for live music, dancing, food, fun and beer, of course. Knackwurst, Frikadeller, schnitzel, pretzels and more will be on the menu with $5 admission for adults and free admission for children 12 and younger. Gates open at 4 p.m. each of the three days. For more on this event, click here.

Music roundup

There are plenty of great musical acts performing within the city limits again this weekend, so you’re sure to find something for everyone’s taste.

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday to a sold-out crowd.

If you’re in the market for a more kid-friendly concert, the Kidz Bop “Best Time Ever” tour is swinging through the Capital City at 7 p.m. Friday at the Old National Centre. Tickets start at just under $30.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Chris Stapleton will take the stage at Klipsch Music Center, with tickets for the country concert starting at $15.

Indy Serb Fest and St. Joan of Arc French Market

St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church is the home to Indy Serb Fest, with festivities set to start at noon this Saturday. You can enjoy authentic Serbian food, beer, wine, live music, dancing, a bocce ball tournament, a kids’ area, a 50/50 raffle, roasted lamb, desserts and more. For more on this event, click here.

St. Joan of Arc Parish at 4217 N. Central Ave. will host its annual French Market from noon to 10 p.m. with French food, music, artisans, children’s activities, historic church tours and a Mass said in French at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For more on this event, click here.

CANvitational

Sun King will play host to the largest canned craft beer festival in the Midwest this Saturday on Georgia Street and the Pan Am Plaza. The fourth annual CANvitational will feature over 60 breweries from the United States and beyond, with food trucks and live music. General admission tickets are $50 online or $60 at the gate. For more on this event, click here.

Penrod Arts Fair

The Indiana Museum of Art will host the 51st annual Penrod Arts Fair from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. This rain-or-shine event is billed as Indiana’s Nicest Day and is one of the nation’s largest single day arts fairs. Presale tickets are going fast at $15 with tickets at the door selling for $20. The event features over 300 artists, six stages of entertainment, more than 75 arts-related nonprofit organizations, an extensive children’s area and the Indiana Craft Beer Garden. For more on this event, click here.

13th annual Squares Round

Put on your Western-style wear, shine those cowboy boots and prepare to promenade in the Indiana State Museum’s Great Hall from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Indiana Dancer’s Association will host this square dancing event featuring over 100 dancers who will kick up their heels, do-si-do, promenade and much more! For more on this event, click here.

Bowling Extravaganza

Head over to the Woodland Bowling Center at 3421 E. 96th St. from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday to support muscular dystrophy families in Indianapolis. The $40 registration fee includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and a chance to win door prizes. For more on this event, click here.

Skirt Ride

The fourth annual Skirt Ride, empowering women to ride bikes in style, will take place Saturday. Riders are encouraged to ride around town in dress or skirt, flowers, tiaras, ribbons, hats, heels, boots or whatever you want! Don’t forget to dress up your bike too! Skirts are not required, but a few men were spotted in dresses last year. There are no fees, but donations will be graciously accepted for the Julian Center. Prizes will be given for best dressed, highest heel worn during the ride, best decorated bike and more! Remember to post photos with #indyskirtride2017, in which most “Likes” wins a prize too! For more on this event, click here.