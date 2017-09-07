1 killed in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following an early morning accident in Clinton County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the fatal accident occurred around 1 a.m. on I-65 northbound near mile marker 160.

ISP said an ’07 Freightliner truck, driven by 44-year-old Eric Woudema, was pulling an actuator with a lighted arrow board with a truck directing traffic to the left lane, which was partially blocking the right northbound lane.

Another vehicle involved in the accident, a 2015 Chevy pickup driven by 47-year-old Troy Whitkanack, was pulling a trailer with two construction workers who were picking up traffic cones. Police said it was a semi that failed to slow down or follow the traffic signs, causing it to strike the left rear of the actuator, sideswipe the Freightliner and then hit the Chevy pickup.

The semi then continued northbound, eventually driving off the right side of the roadway, rolling onto its left side as it came to a rest.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on scene. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.