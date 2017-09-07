2 accused Grundy Crew members receive probation on drug charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people who were believed to be part of an Indianapolis gang connected to homicides each had multiple charges dismissed as they were individually sentenced Thursday.

Deon Johnson and Shawnte Boss each pleaded guilty to dealing in 10 pounds or more of marijuana on a school bus or within 1,000 feet of a school. Charges of conspiracy to commit murder, corrupt business influence and criminal gang activity were dropped.

Each person was given a suspended sentence, online court records said. Each had spent slightly more than a month in jail. Each will be on probation for a year.

The two were initially tagged by police as members of the Grundy Crew, a gang accused in 2015 of being connected to seven homicides. Richard Grundy III, the alleged ringleader, is to be formally sentenced Sept. 21, but he will not be headed behind bars after a plea deal. He agreed to plea guilty to dealing marijuana, a class C felony.

Grundy was shot during a funeral for a relative in July.

Evidentiary issues had led to some of the charges to be dropped in the Grundy Crew cases, prosecutors said.