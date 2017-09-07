26-year-old man fatally shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s east side.

A report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Sweet Blossom Lane — that’s near East 21st Street and North German Church Road — came in around 8:05 p.m. on Thursday, and at 9 p.m., the police department provided an update via Twitter that the shooting had been fatal:

#IMPDNOW: Homicide detectives investigating after person shot and killed, 2000 blk Sweet Blossom Lane. Nightwatch Captain on-scene #BREAKING — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 8, 2017

IMPD Capt. Harold Turner at the scene said the incident appeared to have started as a robbery but ended as a deadly shooting. Turner said witnesses saw people fleeing and a car leaving the area, but police have not yet provided any suspect description.

Police say the victim was found in the roadway in front of his home. Capt. Turner responded to questions about the neighborhood where the shooting took place, saying, “You know, we don’t get a lot of runs here. You get the average runs. … It doesn’t matter what type of neighborhood you live in, what your economic status is, what your education level is, no one should have to be shot in front of your home, regardless of the conditions of your neighborhood, the status of your neighborhood. This behavior is unacceptable anywhere.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.