Actors Dylan O’Brien and Taylor Kitsch discuss new movie “American Assassin”

Check out the new spy thriller, “American Assassin,” as Amber chats with Actors Dylan O’Brien and Taylor Kitsch about how they felt about doing their own stunts, what drew them to the film and what it was like working with Michael Keaton.

AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War.

“American Assassin” opens nationwide September 15.