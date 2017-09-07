Angie’s List to lay off 230 employees following merger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Angie’s List has started the process of notifying employees of job eliminations set to occur after the anticipated merger of Angie’s List with HomeAdvisor to create a new publicly traded company.

A spokesperson from Angie’s List confirmed Thursday that approximately 230 jobs, many of which reportedly duplicate HomeAdvisor roles, will be affected by the merger. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson explained that no changes will be made until the deal has been completed, and that nearly half of the 230 employees would stay with Angie’s List for what Angie’s List called a “transition period.”

The planned layoffs follow a June 1 announcement of the layoff of 70 Angie’s List sales employees.

The statement also included the company’s efforts to assist the affected employees: “We appreciate the many contributions our valued employees have made to Angie’s List, and will make every effort — including offering career placement services — to help ensure a smooth transition.”